Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -29.59 °C, check weather forecast for December 13, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.09 °C and -10.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.



With temperatures ranging between -29.59 °C and -15.37 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 14, 2024 -18.89 Sky is clear December 15, 2024 -10.65 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 -8.35 Overcast clouds December 17, 2024 -10.86 Overcast clouds December 18, 2024 -15.45 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 -14.36 Light snow December 20, 2024 -12.42 Light snow

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.39 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.82 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.13 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.29 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.0 °C Broken clouds Delhi 16.53 °C Sky is clear

