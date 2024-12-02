Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -21.86 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 3, 2024 -13.72 °C Scattered clouds December 4, 2024 -12.15 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 -11.94 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 -12.99 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 -14.47 °C Overcast clouds December 8, 2024 -16.94 °C Light snow December 9, 2024 -18.88 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 2, 2024, is -15.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -21.86 °C and -11.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.08 °C and -12.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between -21.86 °C and -11.77 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

