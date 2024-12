Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.78 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 -19.02 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 -12.51 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 -13.42 Snow December 29, 2024 -13.93 Snow December 30, 2024 -16.37 Broken clouds December 31, 2024 -11.86 Light snow January 1, 2025 -16.02 Light snow

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.