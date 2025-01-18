Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -18.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 18, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 18, 2025, is -16.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.99 °C and -14.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 07:24 AM and will set at 05:40 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.7 °C and -12.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.

With temperatures ranging between -18.99 °C and -14.24 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 19, 2025 -16.28 Snow January 20, 2025 -13.13 Light snow January 21, 2025 -14.68 Light snow January 22, 2025 -15.36 Light snow January 23, 2025 -15.67 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 -17.59 Snow January 25, 2025 -13.99 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.29 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.99 °C Broken clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.