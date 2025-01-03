Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -16.58 °C, check weather forecast for January 3, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 3, 2025, is -11.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.58 °C and -10.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:27 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.81 °C and -10.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

With temperatures ranging between -16.58 °C and -10.69 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 4, 2025 -11.40 Snow January 5, 2025 -11.20 Light snow January 6, 2025 -13.49 Light snow January 7, 2025 -15.35 Snow January 8, 2025 -20.38 Overcast clouds January 9, 2025 -20.21 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 -16.46 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Few clouds Kolkata 18.2 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.21 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.46 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.25 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.21 °C Overcast clouds



