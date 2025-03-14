Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -22.85 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 14, 2025, is -12.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.85 °C and -11.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.18 °C and -9.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.

With temperatures ranging between -22.85 °C and -11.07 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 15, 2025 -12.65 Snow March 16, 2025 -11.18 Snow March 17, 2025 -11.22 Snow March 18, 2025 -11.74 Light snow March 19, 2025 -10.75 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 -9.86 Light snow March 21, 2025 -10.48 Light snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.14 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 31.37 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 29.57 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 34.12 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.61 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.26 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.