Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.92 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on March 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 17, 2025, is -16.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.92 °C and -10.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.68 °C and -10.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.
With temperatures ranging between -24.92 °C and -10.81 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|-16.26
|Light snow
|March 19, 2025
|-11.06
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|-12.21
|Snow
|March 21, 2025
|-11.10
|Light snow
|March 22, 2025
|-12.82
|Broken clouds
|March 23, 2025
|-12.43
|Scattered clouds
|March 24, 2025
|-7.99
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025
