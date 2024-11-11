Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -13.44 °C, check weather forecast for November 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 12, 2024 -8.05 °C Scattered clouds November 13, 2024 -7.19 °C Light snow November 14, 2024 -8.88 °C Scattered clouds November 15, 2024 -8.27 °C Light snow November 16, 2024 -10.62 °C Light snow November 17, 2024 -8.4 °C Scattered clouds November 18, 2024 -7.33 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.89 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.36 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.83 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 30.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.1 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 11, 2024, is -8.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -13.44 °C and -6.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.25 °C and -7.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between -13.44 °C and -6.54 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

