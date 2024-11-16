Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.26 °C, check weather forecast for November 16, 2024
Nov 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 16, 2024, is -10.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.26 °C and -9.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 05:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 17, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.01 °C and -8.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
With temperatures ranging between -17.26 °C and -9.65 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 17, 2024
|-9.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|-9.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|-8.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 20, 2024
|-7.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|-8.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|-9.51 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 23, 2024
|-7.46 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
