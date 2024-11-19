Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.56 °C, check weather forecast for November 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 20, 2024 -6.95 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 -7.91 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 -9.73 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 -10.81 °C Scattered clouds November 24, 2024 -11.22 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 -10.45 °C Few clouds November 26, 2024 -11.02 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.78 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.22 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.88 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.77 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 19, 2024, is -9.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.56 °C and -7.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -14.07 °C and -6.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.With temperatures ranging between -15.56 °C and -7.81 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

