Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -18.15 °C, check weather forecast for November 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 24, 2024 -12.18 °C Broken clouds November 25, 2024 -9.38 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 -9.32 °C Few clouds November 27, 2024 -10.04 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 -9.07 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 -6.36 °C Sky is clear November 30, 2024 -8.14 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.39 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 25.33 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 23, 2024, is -12.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.15 °C and -11.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.91 °C and -11.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between -18.15 °C and -11.26 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

