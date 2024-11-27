Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -20.53 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 28, 2024 -11.1 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 -7.9 °C Few clouds November 30, 2024 -8.88 °C Light snow December 1, 2024 -11.59 °C Light snow December 2, 2024 -11.88 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 -12.69 °C Light snow December 4, 2024 -13.7 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.67 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.19 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.31 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.18 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.45 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 27, 2024, is -12.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -20.53 °C and -10.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 28, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -20.04 °C and -9.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between -20.53 °C and -10.18 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

