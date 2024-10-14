Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.79 °C, check weather forecast for October 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 15, 2024 -1.81 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 -2.36 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 -3.81 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 -4.16 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 -3.21 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 -1.54 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 -2.2 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.48 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.03 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.27 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.51 °C Light rain Delhi 33.88 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 14, 2024, is -4.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.79 °C and -2.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.41 °C and -0.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.With temperatures ranging between -9.79 °C and -2.26 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

