 Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.35 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
New Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.35 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024

By hindustan times.com
Sep 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on September 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 1, 2024, is 7.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.35 °C and 9.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.45 °C and 8.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

With temperatures ranging between 3.35 °C and 9.32 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 2, 2024 7.49 °C Light rain
September 3, 2024 5.75 °C Moderate rain
September 4, 2024 5.55 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 6.28 °C Light rain
September 6, 2024 5.44 °C Rain and snow
September 7, 2024 5.04 °C Light rain
September 8, 2024 5.24 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.69 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.02 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.35 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.78 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 22.28 °C Very heavy rain
Ahmedabad 31.28 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 34.67 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on September 01, 2024
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Sunday, September 01, 2024
