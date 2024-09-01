Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.35 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 2, 2024 7.49 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 5.75 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 5.55 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 6.28 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 5.44 °C Rain and snow September 7, 2024 5.04 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 5.24 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 22.28 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 31.28 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.67 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 1, 2024, is 7.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.35 °C and 9.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.45 °C and 8.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 3.35 °C and 9.32 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

