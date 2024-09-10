Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -1.11 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 11, 2024 3.28 °C Light snow September 12, 2024 4.46 °C Light rain September 13, 2024 5.56 °C Sky is clear September 14, 2024 4.99 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 4.9 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 5.84 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 4.84 °C Rain and snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.36 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.88 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.23 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.37 °C Light rain Delhi 34.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 10, 2024, is 3.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.11 °C and 5.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.95 °C and 4.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between -1.11 °C and 5.78 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

