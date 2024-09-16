Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -3.63 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 3.54 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 3.83 °C Rain and snow September 19, 2024 0.32 °C Snow September 20, 2024 1.54 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 5.02 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 7.95 °C Sky is clear September 23, 2024 8.31 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 16, 2024, is 1.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -3.63 °C and 4.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -3.3 °C and 4.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.With temperatures ranging between -3.63 °C and 4.11 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

