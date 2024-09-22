Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.5 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 8.45 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 8.83 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 8.81 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 5.8 °C Sky is clear September 27, 2024 5.79 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 4.71 °C Rain and snow September 29, 2024 3.1 °C Rain and snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 22, 2024, is 7.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.5 °C and 9.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.56 °C and 9.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between 1.5 °C and 9.4 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.