Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 2.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 24, 2024 8.59 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 8.71 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 5.33 °C Sky is clear September 27, 2024 4.88 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 1.89 °C Overcast clouds September 29, 2024 4.55 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 4.92 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 23, 2024, is 7.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.05 °C and 8.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.1 °C and 9.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.With temperatures ranging between 2.05 °C and 8.81 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.