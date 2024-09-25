Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.8 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 26, 2024 4.93 °C Scattered clouds September 27, 2024 4.57 °C Rain and snow September 28, 2024 1.91 °C Light snow September 29, 2024 5.42 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 5.16 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 4.88 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 2.93 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 25, 2024, is 7.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.8 °C and 8.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -2.42 °C and 6.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 1.8 °C and 8.86 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.