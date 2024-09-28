Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -3.98 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 29, 2024 4.61 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 5.37 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 5.89 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 4.3 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 3.5 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 2.55 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 1.42 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.73 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.1 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.02 °C Moderate rain Delhi 26.56 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 28, 2024, is 1.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -3.98 °C and 2.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -2.08 °C and 5.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.With temperatures ranging between -3.98 °C and 2.28 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.