Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -1.78 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 1, 2024 5.09 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 4.35 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 3.59 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 1.75 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 0.36 °C Light snow October 6, 2024 -0.49 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 -0.48 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 30, 2024, is 3.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.78 °C and 5.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.2 °C and 5.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.With temperatures ranging between -1.78 °C and 5.37 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

