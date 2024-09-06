Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.43 °C, check weather forecast for September 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 7, 2024 5.36 °C Sky is clear September 8, 2024 5.52 °C Sky is clear September 9, 2024 4.98 °C Sky is clear September 10, 2024 4.35 °C Sky is clear September 11, 2024 3.94 °C Sky is clear September 12, 2024 5.11 °C Sky is clear September 13, 2024 6.03 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.32 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.99 °C Light rain Chennai 31.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.11 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 6, 2024, is 4.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.43 °C and 6.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 7, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 0.05 °C and 6.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.With temperatures ranging between 1.43 °C and 6.13 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

