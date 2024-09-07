 Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 0.34 °C, check weather forecast for September 7, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 0.34 °C, check weather forecast for September 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on September 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 7, 2024, is 4.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 0.34 °C and 6.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 8, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.74 °C and 7.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

With temperatures ranging between 0.34 °C and 6.94 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 8, 2024 5.54 °C Sky is clear
September 9, 2024 5.8 °C Sky is clear
September 10, 2024 5.25 °C Sky is clear
September 11, 2024 3.97 °C Sky is clear
September 12, 2024 5.58 °C Sky is clear
September 13, 2024 5.43 °C Rain and snow
September 14, 2024 6.0 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.61 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.35 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.56 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.7 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 23.73 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.96 °C Light rain
Delhi 28.71 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on September 07, 2024
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
