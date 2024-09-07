Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 0.34 °C, check weather forecast for September 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 8, 2024 5.54 °C Sky is clear September 9, 2024 5.8 °C Sky is clear September 10, 2024 5.25 °C Sky is clear September 11, 2024 3.97 °C Sky is clear September 12, 2024 5.58 °C Sky is clear September 13, 2024 5.43 °C Rain and snow September 14, 2024 6.0 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.61 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.35 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.56 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.7 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 23.73 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.96 °C Light rain Delhi 28.71 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 7, 2024, is 4.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 0.34 °C and 6.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 8, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.74 °C and 7.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.With temperatures ranging between 0.34 °C and 6.94 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

