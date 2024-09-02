Jammu army base attacked from outside, one army jawan injured

One army jawan was injured after terrorists fired from a stand-off distance near the largest Army base in Jammu on Monday morning. According to defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, the fire was launched from a distance between 10 to 10:30 am. Jammu army base attacked from outside, search operation underway

The army base has been sealed for any movement, and a search operation has been launched.

So far, there are no reports of injuries to any army jawans, the defence spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited.

This comes a few days after the security forces shot dead three terrorists in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. While two terrorists were killed in Machhal, another was killed in the Tangdhar sector. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Jammu, another encounter broke out in Rajouri district after forces launched a search operation to locate the terrorists hiding in the Lathi area.

The infiltration attempts took place at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is set to go to the assembly polls, and nominations for the first phase have already been filed. According to the Election Commission of India, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections will be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.