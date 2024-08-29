Kupwara encounters: 3 infiltrators likely killed in Machhal, Tangdhar operations, says Army

Three infiltrators were likely killed in two operations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, the Indian Army said. While one terrorist was likely to be killed in the Tangdhar area, the other two were believe to be gunned down in the Machhal district. J&K: 3 infiltrators likely killed in Kupwara encounter, two operations underway

According to the Indian Army, two operations were launched in the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara. One terrorist is likely to have been neutralised.The operation is in progress,” the army wrote in a post on X.

It added, “In Machil, it said that based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Machhal, Kupwara.”

Local reports claimed two terrorists were likely to have been neutralised in Machhal as the security forces opened fire after observing suspicious movement in bad weather conditions.

The infiltration attempts come as Jammu and Kashmir is set to go to the assembly polls, and nominations for the first phase have already been filed. According to the Election Commission of India, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections will be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

Search operation in Rajouri

Meanwhile, a search operation launched on Wednesday night is also underway in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces. The operation was launched d in the general area of the village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal area at 9:30 pm.

“During the search operation, contact was established with terrorists at about 11:45 pm on August 28, and an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces near the Kheri Mohra area,” the police said.