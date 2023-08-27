A day after Jammu Bandh, 26 Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders released from Kathua jail

Close on the heels of a successful Jammu Bandh that disrupted normal life on Saturday, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration released 26 leaders of the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) from Kathua’s central jail during the wee hours on Sunday. 26 Sabha leaders, including its president Vikram Singh and former president Happy Singh, were arrested on Monday night from Sarore toll plaza (Twitter/@rajput_of_india)

The region observed a complete shutdown in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi districts – Hindu heartland and a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), against pre-paid smart meters, Sarore toll plaza, property tax and arrest of Sabha leaders.

“Officials from police and civil administration from Samba district visited the central jail in Kathua district around 4am and took with them 26 Sabha leaders, who were arrested on Monday”, a police officer from Kathua told HT.

“Since they were arrested by Samba police on Monday night, they had to be handed over to them. Samba police sent them homes separately around 5.30am,” added the officer.

26 Sabha leaders, including its president Vikram Singh and former president Happy Singh, were arrested on Monday night from Sarore toll plaza where they were protesting peacefully and had staged a dharna demanding “rolling back the toll, pre-paid smart meters and property tax”.

It may be stated here that the road at Sarore toll plaza in particular and the entire Jammu-Pathankot is in a dilapidated condition with no facilities for the commuters.

However, it has been learnt that the first information report (FIR) against those arrested has not been quashed yet. They were booked for breach of peace.

Authorities had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the gathering of four or more people at a particular place, in and around the toll plaza late Monday night.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike by nearly a dozen activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha and locals continued in Samba town.

“The administration has just released our leaders. The demands are yet to be conceded..we have just climbed one step of the ladder. For the past 100 hours, we have been on hunger strike and we will not step back for the cause of Jammu. There is a long battle ahead,” said Lucky Singh, one of the leaders on hunger strike.

Jammu first witnessed a massive protest against smart meters on August 1 and the region has been embroiled in protests for the past over a week now against Sarore toll plaza, smart meters and property tax.

Saturday’s bandh was not imposed by any outfit and people themselves opted to stay away from their daily routines.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, opposition parties have jumped into the protests, especially after YRS took up the cause of Jammu and started hogging media attention.

Congress, National Conference, Apni Party, People’s Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Shiv Sena and Muslim Front have been rallying behind the people who are staging protests at various places in the region.

On Friday evening, the LG administration had fielded two senior officials – additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh and region’s divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, in a last-ditch effort, to defuse the situation and soothe the frayed nerves of the people.

Both officials, who conducted a hurriedly called press conference, had explained the government’s efforts to address the issues including smart meters and the Sarore toll plaza.

Meanwhile, following unrest and protests in the region, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) member Sudip Choudhary will visit Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day tour from August 29 to take stock of the situation.

Choudhary, a member (Project) of the NHAI, along with other officers, will visit the region to assess the condition of the Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44), including Tarnah Bridge and Sarore toll plaza from August 29 to August 31.

Subsequently, he will submit a written report to NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav that will be submitted to the Union Minister of road and transport and highways Nitin Gadkari through the NHAI secretary.