Jammu-Kashmir urban bodies’ elections LIVE: Voting begins for over 380 wards in 13 districts

Polling in the second phase of urban local bodies’ elections, covering more than 380 local bodies spread over 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, is being held on Wednesday..

This phase covers 384 wards (166 in Kashmir and 218 in Jammu) spanning six districts in Jammu and seven in the Valley and has 1,094 candidates in the fray. Of these, 65 candidates, including 61 in Kashmir, have won the polls uncontested. No polling will take place at 56 wards in the Valley as no nomination was received.

The polling time for the second phase has been increased by one hour. It began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm.

The elections, being held in four phases, began on October 8 and will end on October 16.

Separatists have asked people to observe a shutdown in the areas going to polls in second phase in these “sham elections”. Two main regional parties, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, have boycotted the polls.

The first phase on Monday saw a voter turnout of 8.3% in the Kashmir Valley, while more than 65% of the electorate voted in the Jammu and Ladakh divisions.

Kathua deputy commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, however, said tight security arrangements have been made and central forces stationed at polling stations to help carry out free and fair polls. “We are hopeful of a good voter turnout in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Here are the live updates:

8:35am IST People queue up to vote in Udhampur #JammuAndKashmir: People queue up outside a polling booth in Udhampur to cast their votes for the second phase of local body elections. pic.twitter.com/15Sy9VXxC7 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018





8:25am IST Low voter turnout in Kashmir Valley in first phase on Monday The first phase of urban local bodies elections in the state on Monday drew tepid response in Kashmir Valley and saw a low voter turnout of 8.3%.





8am IST Voting in progress at a polling booth in Srinagar #JammuAndKashmir: Voting for the second phase of local body elections is underway in 13 districts of the state. Visuals from a polling booth in Srinagar's Lawaypora. pic.twitter.com/kIii52avFS — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018





7:40am IST Mobile internet services suspended in south Kashmir Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections takes place in the state. The mobile internet services have been reduced to 2G in rest of Kashmir.





IST Voting underway in 13 districts of #JammuAndKashmir in the second phase of urban local bodies elections; #visuals from a polling station in Reasi pic.twitter.com/CpRO7ZFFow — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018





7:10am IST Shutdown call by separatists in poll-bound areas Separatists have asked people to observe a shutdown in the areas going to polls in second phase in these “sham elections”. Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a statement, said, “People will show their total disconnect and dismissal by staying away and boycotting this drama.”



