Pawan Kalyan releases visuals of work at Rishikonda

Hyderabad: The Jana Sena Party, headed by popular Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, on Saturday released visuals captured by drone camera to show alleged indiscriminate digging of Rishikonda hills on the shore of Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam for the construction of camp office of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan visited Rushikonda on the second day of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (ANI)

The visuals which went viral on social media showed how large scale construction is being done on the Rishikonda hill, a popular beachside tourist spot.

Braving the stringent restrictions by the police, Pawan Kalyan, along with his party leaders, visited Rishikonda on Friday evening to personally inspect the construction works going on the hill and expressed shock over the destruction of the hillock being done in violation of environmental rules.

Wondering why the chief minister had chosen a popular tourist spot for the construction of his camp office, the Jana Sena chief said, “Does Jagan need a sea-view to rule the state? Are there not enough government buildings in Visakhapatnam city?”

He regretted that the chief minister, who was supposed to protect the natural resources and follow the rules, was resorting to their plundering for his own comfort. “The constructions that are going on at Rishikonda are very huge. He is destroying nature. Our attempt is only to tell people how the destruction is taking place here,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He pointed out that the officials themselves had told the court that there were some minor violations of environmental norms at Rishikonda. “But when we came here, we noticed that the violations have been going on at a massive scale,” the actor said.

Senior YSR Congress party leader and state education minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, lashed out at Pawan Kalyan for making baseless allegations against the chief minister. “The actor, who launched Jana Sena party, after his brother [Chiranjeevi] wound up his party, seems to be under the impression that he would become a big leader by attacking the chief minister,” he said.

The senior minister said Pawan had no understanding of ground realities. “He is only interested in raking up an issue for political gains. Such leaders would be washed away in the wave of Jagan in the coming elections,” Satyanarayana said.

On August 2, a committee of environmental experts constituted by the Andhra Pradesh high court submitted its report to the court, saying that there were clear violations in the excavations and constructions at Rishikonda hills.

Jana Sena Party corporator of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation PVLN Murthy Yadav, who filed the petition in the high court challenging the constructions on Rishikonda hills, said the committee, in its report, said instead of the permitted area of 9.88 acres, constructions were taken up 17.96 acres.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice AV Sesha Sai, said it would direct the Union ministry of environment and forests to take necessary action based on the report. “Since the permission was granted by the Union ministry, it should take the appropriate action,” the bench said.

The bench ordered that the extent of the land for construction should be as directed by the Supreme Court and the orders of the apex court would be included in the final verdict.

Yadav said constructions were being carried out in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. Though it stated that violations had taken place, the Union ministry had not taken any action, he said.

