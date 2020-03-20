Janta Curfew: No passenger trains to originate from midnight on Saturday

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 20:45 IST

Passenger trains will not originate from any railway station in the country from midnight on Saturday to 10 pm on Sunday in an attempt to ensure that people follow the ‘Janta Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Indian Railways said in a statement on Friday.

Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday, according to news agency PTI. All intercity trains will also remain cancelled till 10.00 pm on Sunday.

All suburban train services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum as well.

Till date, the Indian Railways cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Railways have also made arrangements to ensure smooth refund to those passengers who have been affected by cancellation of trains. Zonal Railways will keep a watch at major stations and if required order special trains to clear the rush of passengers who maybe stranded due to the cancellations.

Emphasizing on social distancing, the Prime Minister on Thursday called for a ‘Janta Curfew’ from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should be out of their houses. PM Modi asserted that it will be a test to show India’s efforts to take on the challenge posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes, nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services may leave their homes,” he had said.