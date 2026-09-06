Jantar Mantar assault case: Minor CJP activist alleges stone pelting outside her home, seeks police security

"What if something happens to my parents? Who will be held responsible for that," she asks in one of the videos online.

In a series of videos on X, the minor activist alleged that goons from the BJP have been surrounding their house, and urged the Delhi and Ghaziabad police to provide security and protection.

After right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was arrested for allegedly injuring 38-year-old Sanjay Azad during the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar, the daughter of the man alleged on Saturday night her house was surrounded by goons and pelted with stones.

How did the podcast influence the investigation into the Jantar Mantar assault?

How did the podcast influence the investigation into the Jantar Mantar assault?

What led to the arrest of Swatantra Bhardwaj in the Jantar Mantar assault case?

What led to the arrest of Swatantra Bhardwaj in the Jantar Mantar assault case?

Also Read | ‘Kapil Mishra bhai hain’: 'Influencer' Swatantra Bhardwaj boasts assault on CJP protester's father

In another video, the 14-year-old has alleged that the "goons" pelted stones and bricks at the house.

NSUI chief visits the house NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar on Saturday visited the minor's residence, met her family members after she posted videos. He questioned the police over the alleged delay in taking action against the accused in the attack on her father.

“Swatantra Bhardwaj himself said that he had attacked her father...This gives the impression that the BJP protects such goons. If the police had registered the case earlier, why was no action taken? It was only after Rahul Gandhi raised the issue that the police became active and spoke of strict action,” Jakhar said.

Also Read | Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj backtracks on ‘cracking skull’ remark, calls it ‘self defence’

Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested Swatantra Bhardwaj, the 21-year-old right-wing content creator, was sent to one-day police custody by a Delhi court on Saturday. Bhardwaj's arrest comes after he severely injured a 38-year-old man during the Jantar Mantar protests in June.

The issue came back in the spotlight after Bhardwaj, on a podcast, said he “cracked the skull” of Azad, and he was let go by the police because he was linked with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra and Union minister Chirag Paswan.