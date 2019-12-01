e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Japan calls for peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue

Japanese foreign ministry spokesperson Atsushi Kaifu told reporters there wasn’t a detailed discussion on the Kashmir issue.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2019 04:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir, Nov 30 (ANI): A boatman carries flowers as he rows his Shikara on a winter sunny day at the Dal lake in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir, Nov 30 (ANI): A boatman carries flowers as he rows his Shikara on a winter sunny day at the Dal lake in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
         

Japan on Sunday called for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue in view of the long-standing differences of views on the region.

A day after India and Japan held the first combined dialogue of their defence and foreign ministers, popularly known as the 2+2 dialogue, Japanese foreign ministry spokesperson Atsushi Kaifu told reporters there wasn’t a detailed discussion on the Kashmir issue during the talks.

“I don’t remember the ministers going into the detailed discussion of this specific Kashmir issue,” Kaifu said in response to a question on whether Kashmir had figured in the dialogue.

“But at the same time, I can say we looked at the situation there very carefully and we are aware of the long-standing differences of views with regard to Kashmir. We hope a peaceful resolution through dialogue will be done,” he said.

Kaifu didn’t refer to India’s August 5 decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and subsequent tensions with Pakistan, or the security lockdown in Kashmir.

A joint statement issued after Saturday’s 2+2 dialogue said India and Japan consider terror groups based in Pakistan a threat to regional security. They also called on Pakistan to take “resolute and irreversible action” against such groups

tags
top news
Schools closed, varsity exams postponed in Tamil Nadu today after heavy rain
Schools closed, varsity exams postponed in Tamil Nadu today after heavy rain
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News