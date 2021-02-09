Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre

Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga and his predecessor Shinzo Abe will be invited for the inauguration of Kashi’s International Cooperation and Convention Centre, also known as Varanasi convention centre Rudraksha, said officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Rudraksha Convention Centre after March 2021, said Deepak Agarwal, divisional commissioner, Varanasi, however, a date for the inauguration is yet to be fixed by the prime minister’s office (PMO), he said.

Invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony will be sent to Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and his predecessor Abe by the government of India. The inauguration of the Varanasi convention centre is most likely in April this year.

Construction work of the Rudraksha centre will be completed by the end of February. Thereafter, its trial will be done in March. The trial has to be completed by March 31, said divisional commissioner.

Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Gaurang Rathi said that an agreement has been signed with ISWHC to operate the convention centre for 10 years. It has been given a target to generate ₹one crore revenue from the convention centre annually.

The Kashi convention centre project was worth over ₹182 crore and was designed by Japanese architect Yoko Saka. It has a seating capacity of 1,200 and is equipped with state of the art facilities including high-tech parking. The convention centre has been built near Varanasi Nagar Nigam office.

Shinzo Abe gifted Rudraksha Convention Centre to Kashi during his visit to the ancient city in December 2015 as the Japanese Prime Minister.

Later in September 2017, Modi named the centre as Rudraksh, the symbol of love and ‘prasad’ of Lord Shiva.

PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015, a fact revealed by PM Modi at the September 2017 launch of the convention centre’s design in Ahmedabad.

“You know that the ancient and holy city of Varanasi is my second home. The project of Varanasi Convention Centre is a symbol of cultural co-operation between Kyoto city of Japan and Varanasi. It was conceived by Prime Minister Abe and I, when we visited Varanasi together in 2015,” PM Modi had said at that time.

“I have named it Rudraksh – the symbol of love, and the Prasad of Lord Shiva to humanity. This Rudraksh will be a garland of love from Japan to Varanasi. It will also be a tribute to our shared Buddhist heritage present at Sarnath,” he had added.

He also thanked Shizo Abe for Japan’s financial assistance to the Varanasi Convention Centre project.

A Japanese company Fujita Corporation was given the contract to construct the convention centre.