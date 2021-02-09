IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe together conceived the Varanasi convention centre project.(AP File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe together conceived the Varanasi convention centre project.(AP File Photo)
india news

Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre

  • PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015
READ FULL STORY
By Sudhir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:30 PM IST

Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga and his predecessor Shinzo Abe will be invited for the inauguration of Kashi’s International Cooperation and Convention Centre, also known as Varanasi convention centre Rudraksha, said officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Rudraksha Convention Centre after March 2021, said Deepak Agarwal, divisional commissioner, Varanasi, however, a date for the inauguration is yet to be fixed by the prime minister’s office (PMO), he said.

Invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony will be sent to Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and his predecessor Abe by the government of India. The inauguration of the Varanasi convention centre is most likely in April this year.

Construction work of the Rudraksha centre will be completed by the end of February. Thereafter, its trial will be done in March. The trial has to be completed by March 31, said divisional commissioner.

Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Gaurang Rathi said that an agreement has been signed with ISWHC to operate the convention centre for 10 years. It has been given a target to generate one crore revenue from the convention centre annually.

The Kashi convention centre project was worth over 182 crore and was designed by Japanese architect Yoko Saka. It has a seating capacity of 1,200 and is equipped with state of the art facilities including high-tech parking. The convention centre has been built near Varanasi Nagar Nigam office.

Shinzo Abe gifted Rudraksha Convention Centre to Kashi during his visit to the ancient city in December 2015 as the Japanese Prime Minister.

Later in September 2017, Modi named the centre as Rudraksh, the symbol of love and ‘prasad’ of Lord Shiva.

PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015, a fact revealed by PM Modi at the September 2017 launch of the convention centre’s design in Ahmedabad.

“You know that the ancient and holy city of Varanasi is my second home. The project of Varanasi Convention Centre is a symbol of cultural co-operation between Kyoto city of Japan and Varanasi. It was conceived by Prime Minister Abe and I, when we visited Varanasi together in 2015,” PM Modi had said at that time.

Also Read: PM Modi talks to health workers to dispel fears over vaccines

“I have named it Rudraksh – the symbol of love, and the Prasad of Lord Shiva to humanity. This Rudraksh will be a garland of love from Japan to Varanasi. It will also be a tribute to our shared Buddhist heritage present at Sarnath,” he had added.

He also thanked Shizo Abe for Japan’s financial assistance to the Varanasi Convention Centre project.

A Japanese company Fujita Corporation was given the contract to construct the convention centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varanasi prime minister narendra modi shinzo abe yoshihide suga
app
Close
These seroprevalence rates have been found to be a little higher than that in general population which has been estimated as 21.5 per cent.(ANI FILE)
These seroprevalence rates have been found to be a little higher than that in general population which has been estimated as 21.5 per cent.(ANI FILE)
india news

Overall Covid-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers over 25 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Sero survey or Seroprevalence studies are based on analysis of antibodies collected through blood sample collection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The notice was issued by the Madras high court on the day expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala returned from Bengaluru to Chennai.
The notice was issued by the Madras high court on the day expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala returned from Bengaluru to Chennai.
india news

AMMK leader gets notice on MGR's foster children's plea after Sasikala's return

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • MGR's foster children Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, the rescue operations began with a Mi-17 helicopter leaving Dehradun for Joshimath with NDRF personnel on board in the morning.(ANI)
On Tuesday, the rescue operations began with a Mi-17 helicopter leaving Dehradun for Joshimath with NDRF personnel on board in the morning.(ANI)
india news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Toll rises to 31 after 5 bodies recovered, says report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:48 PM IST
A joint team of ITBP, army, NDRF and SDRF entered the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside it ahead of the point where the debris has been cleared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (HT file photo)
JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (HT file photo)
india news

JD(S) leader elected chairperson of Karnataka legislative council

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Basavaraj Horatti got elected unanimously with the backing of the BJP and the Congress did not even field a candidate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Central agencies and state monitoring situation in Uttarakhand: Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah also said that the Uttarakhand government has apprised that there is no danger of flooding in the lower areas and water level is also receding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The world's biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government's inoculation campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 9, 2021. (PTI)
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 9, 2021. (PTI)
india news

In his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad refers to Pakistan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Azad had earlier received a wholehearted adieu from leaders across the political spectrum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the Congress leader had distinguished himself in Parliament and was not only concerned about the party but also cared about the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Misinformation may hit vaccination drive: Study

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Misinformation about vaccines could threaten the goal of herd immunity to Covid-19, according to the findings of a first-of-its-kind experiment in which thousands of people in the US and UK became less willing to take doses once they were exposed to myths about vaccine safety and potential harm
READ FULL STORY
Close
The summit between Modi and Ghani will be held at 12.30pm and an agreement on building Shahtoot Dam in the Kabul river basin is on the agenda.(Mint)
The summit between Modi and Ghani will be held at 12.30pm and an agreement on building Shahtoot Dam in the Kabul river basin is on the agenda.(Mint)
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani virtual meet today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is seen at Parliament House in New Delhi in this file photo. (PTI)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is seen at Parliament House in New Delhi in this file photo. (PTI)
india news

Supreme Court stays arrest of Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:30 PM IST
The top court said the stay on the arrest will continue till the next date of hearing, after two weeks, and also issued notices to Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe together conceived the Varanasi convention centre project.(AP File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe together conceived the Varanasi convention centre project.(AP File Photo)
india news

Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre

By Sudhir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian army dog squad. (HT archive)
An Indian army dog squad. (HT archive)
india news

Army trains two dogs to sniff out Covid-19 on the basis of urine, sweat samples

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:32 PM IST
After training, the dogs were deployed at a Transit Camp in Delhi for the screening of transients moving to the operational areas through the transit camp
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a separate petition, Sanjay Singh has also challenged the January 21 order of the Allahabad High Court which refused to quash the FIR in Lucknow.(PTI)
In a separate petition, Sanjay Singh has also challenged the January 21 order of the Allahabad High Court which refused to quash the FIR in Lucknow.(PTI)
india news

SC grants protection to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech cases

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:22 PM IST
However, the court said that UP Police is not precluded from seeking sanction to prosecute him from Rajya Sabha Chairperson in the cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad (File Photo/ANI)
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad (File Photo/ANI)
india news

A salute, effusive praise in PM's emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The respective Rajya Sabha terms of Azad and three other MPs, all from Jammu and Kashmir, are ending on February 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghanistan President Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 24, 2017. (HT archive)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghanistan President Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 24, 2017. (HT archive)
india news

Modi-Ghani virtual meet today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:04 PM IST
India is also taking up 150 community projects worth $80 million in Afghanistan, part of measures to take development to small communities through schemes that have a direct impact on the lives of the people
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP