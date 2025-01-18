Jarkiholi supporters ‘heckle’ Surjewala, infighting over DKS holding two positions continue

The controversy over the DK Shivakumar holding two positions — state party chief as well as deputy chief minister — has refused to die down with party in-charge Randeep Surjewala being heckled by supports of minister Satish Jarkiholi, who has raised the issue of Shivakumar holding two posts. Randeep Surjewala (ANI)

Surjewala was questioned by supporters of Jarkiholi during a preliminary meeting for the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Belgaum Congress session. As per party leaders, when Surjewala was holding a meeting with the Congress block committee president and the Guarantee Committee office bearers, a worker stood up and interrupted him, leading to an argument between the two.

The confrontation was because of a credit war between PWD minister Jarkiholi and women and children welfare minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar over the issue of Belagavi’s development.

Some Congress workers expressed their anger over construction of the Congress office, claiming that Jarkiholi was responsible for the project. Surjewala, however, insisted that they were simply trying to appease the minister.

The situation took a dramatic turn when KPCC member Aisha Sanadi intervened, saying, “Satish Jarkiholi is our pride, we will give our lives for him.” She directly targeted Surjewala, accusing him of creating unnecessary controversy.

On his arrival to Belagavi airport on Friday, Surjewala denied reports that the Congress high command issued a notice to Jarkiholi over his comments on the possible change of KPCC president. Speaking at the Sambra airport in Belagavi, Surjewala said, “I have no information about the notice being issued. I do not know who is spreading all these rumours.”

He accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of orchestrating the rumours to create internal conflicts within the Congress.

Responding to a question from media representatives about the speculation surrounding the change of KPCC president, Surjewala asked, “Why would I have come here if I was changing?” He appealed to the public not to trust baseless statements sponsored by the BJP, urging people to verify facts before drawing conclusions.

Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Shivakumar said that the Congress state president’s post that he holds is not something that can be obtained by merely craving it.

He added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is aware of every development in the state, and there is no need for him to update him.

“I did not go searching for positions. These are roles that are earned through leadership and organisational capabilities,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru. “Such positions are offered based on these qualities in our party. I can’t speak for other parties,” he added.

He emphasised that such discussions should not take place in the media, as the party will handle them.

The statement comes amid state Public Works Department minister Jarkiholi’s call for a full-time Congress state president, citing, “Ministers are unable to devote time to party and organisational work.” Jarkiholi’s press conference followed a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, where MLAs and ministers were given strict instructions not to speak to the media about leadership changes, cabinet expansion, or the demand for a new KPCC president.

On Gandhi convention, Surjewala said that the party will be holding the event in Belagavi to emphasise the need for implementing the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar. He revealed that a programme will also be organised in Madhya Pradesh on January 27 to commemorate Ambedkar’s birthplace.

Surjewala highlighted the ongoing issues faced by the poor and the rights of women, asserting that acts of injustice are currently taking place against these marginalised groups. He declared that the event in Belagavi aims to raise a collective voice against such injustices.

“This convention will serve as a launchpad for a new political narrative and direction from Belagavi,” Surjewala said, signifying the region’s pivotal role in shaping future political strategies. The Congress seeks to activate support for the rights of underprivileged communities and promote social justice through these initiatives.