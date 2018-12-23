Jasdan bypoll result: BJP’s Kunvarji Bavalia leading with 10,400 votes

In the Jasdan assembly by election that took place on December 20, BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavalia is leading with 10,400 votes at the end of round two of the counting of votes.

The Jasdan assembly constituency in Gujarat is being keenly watched by both the Congress and the ruling BJP considering that it comes just a week after the BJP lost three key states to the Congress in the north - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The election in Gujarat’s Jasdan assembly was necessitated after the Congress leader and Koli community leader Kunvarji Bavalia left the Congress and joined the BJP after resigning from both the legislature and the party; he was named a cabinet minister in the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in the state in July.

Pitted against Bavalia, a four time MLA and a one term MP, is Congress’s Avsar Nakia.

Nakiya, a Rajkot district panchayat member who had once worked closely with Bavalia, a five-time MLA, contested the assembly election for first time in his life.

As per rules, a minister has to get himself/herself elected to the Assembly within six months of taking oath.

“Polling for Jasdan assembly seat in Rajkot district was held on December 20 with a voter turnout of 71.27 per cent”, stated a release issued by Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer S. Murali Krishna.

The constituency has 2.32 lakh registered voters.

Bavalia had won the seat on Congress tickets in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2017.

Since the formation of Gujarat in 1960, the BJP has won this seat only once - in the by-election held in 2009 when Bavaliya vacated the seat after being elected to Lok Sabha from Rajkot.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 10:04 IST