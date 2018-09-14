Jat bodies threaten to intensify quota agitation

Observing ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ in the memory of Jat youth Sunil Sheoran who was killed in police firing in Mayyar village of Hisar during pro-quota protest in 2010, the two factions of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) on Thursday threatened to intensify their stir to press for their demands, including quota in jobs and withdrawal of cases against those arrested during the violent agitation of 2016.

The Yashpal Malik faction of AIJASS organised a gathering at Jat dharamshala in Hansi sub-division of Hisar. Malik, however, was not present on the occasion.The Hawa Singh Sangwan faction held a protest near Mayyar village, about 8km from Hisar town.

Rambhagat Malik, state spokesperson of the Malik faction, said, “We have decided to oppose the September 22 rally of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Nalwa. We will reach there in large numbers. If the police try to stop us, we will start a dharna on the same day”

He said the AIJASS leaders will hold talks with the government to remind it of the promises made to Jat leaders. “If the government fails to keep its promises, the Jats will not vote in favour of BJP in coming elections.”

He added, “Rail tracks and roads are not very far from us and we can block them anytime.” Meanwhile, Hawa Singh Sangwan announced that they will hold a Jat Maharally in Jind on December 18.

“In the run-up to the Maharally, we will hold one-day dharnas in all districts of Haryana. We have formed an 11-member core committee that will lead the protests.”

He said the committee will also keep in touch with the government to know their response.

“If the government fails to meet our demands, we will intensify our stir by blocking railway tracks and roads again,” said HP Singh Parihar, national president of Sanyukt Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (SJASS), which supports the Sangwan faction.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 09:51 IST