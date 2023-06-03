Javed Akhtar on ‘only Democrat’ who can win 2024 US presidential election

Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Saturday asserted that former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama is the only Democrat who can win the 2024 presidential election. Javed Akhtar said he spoke to a lot of people from different American cities before arriving at this conclusion. Javed Akhtar predicted the name of a Democratic candidate who can defeat Donald Trump.(AFP)

“I am a writer from India at the moment in US . I went to different cities , spoke to a lot of people The cross section of the American society . It has become obvious to me that the only Dem who can win the next presidential election is Michelle Obama (sic),” Akhtar said in a tweet.

Before becoming First Lady, Michelle Obama, wife of former President Barack Obama, worked as a lawyer, where she focused on issues of public service and community outreach. She grew up in a working-class family and excelled academically, earning degrees from Princeton University and Harvard Law School.

Beyond her work as First Lady, Michelle Obama has continued to be an influential figure. She is a best-selling author, with her memoir "Becoming" released in 2018, which became one of the most popular autobiographies in history. The book chronicles her life and experiences before, during, and after her time in the White House.

White House hopefuls

The US presidential election is due in November next year and many White House hopefuls have thrown their hat in the ring, including incumbent Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.

Trump, 76, announced his election campaign last November as he faced some of the loudest criticism yet from within his Republican Party over his support for far-right candidates who were defeated in the midterm elections.

Biden, 80, already the oldest US president ever, announced his candidacy declaring it was his job to defend American democracy. His allies say the octogenarian leader is running because he feels he is the only Democratic candidate who can defeat Trump. He, however, will have to convince voters he has the stamina for another four years in the White House, amid voter concerns about his age and his poor approval ratings.

While at least nine Republicans are in the race for US presidential election, only two Democrats, apart from Biden, have announced their candidacy.

The best-selling author and self-help guru Marianne Williamson has launched her second bid for the White House. Robert Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and son of US Senator Robert F Kennedy, is making a longshot bid to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination. He has been banned from YouTube and Instagram for spreading misinformation about vaccines and the Covid-19 pandemic.

