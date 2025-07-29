'Jawaharlal Nehru responsible': Amit Shah brings up UNSC in Op Sindoor debate

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday traced history back to India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, as he criticised successive Congress governments for an alleged lack of strength in their foreign policy, particularly towards Pakistan. Union home minister Amit Shah speaking in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, during the monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday.(Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

“Today, China is in the United Nations Security Council, and India is not,” Shah said, referring purportedly to permanent membership of the UNSC.

"Jawaharlal Nehru's stand is responsible for this... When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador... This love for China has passed down three generations from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi..." Shah alleged.

“PM Narendra Modi is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council,” he added.

He said that during the 1962 war with China, “then PM Nehru bid goodbye to Assam in a speech on Akashvani (state radio)”.

“Back in 1948 too,” Shah claimed, “Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, but then PM Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire.”.

From the Opposition's side, DMK MP Kanimozhi later referred to the mention of Nehru.

“It seems you people in the BJP remember Nehru much more than even his party Congress does. You say he is responsible for all the mistakes,” the Tamil Nadu MP said, adding that the government must “strive to unite the country, and not see us as enemies”.

Earlier, Shah announced in the House that three Pakistani terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, were killed on Monday near Srinagar in Operation Mahadev on Monday.