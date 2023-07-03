'My stand is clear..': RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on rumours of joining NDA

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday refuted the claims of joining Bharatiya Janata Party- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and made his stand clear of not joining the alliance. RLD president Jayant Chaudhary.(HT_PRINT)

While replying to the reporters, Chaudhary said, “Do you want me to get stitched a new suit. What happens by their (Athawale and Rajbhar) saying? My stand is clear.”

Union minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday claimed that Maharashtra-like situation could erupt in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as there is a possibility that differences arise between MLAs of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United.

"A similar situation (like currently in Maharashtra) can arise in Bihar soon as some JD(U) MLAs are upset with Nitish Kumar. In Uttar Pradesh, Jayant Chaudhary can join with NDA as is currently upset with Akhilesh Yadav. There is a possibility that differences arise between MLAs of the Samajwadi Party," he told ANI.

On the other hand, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar had claimed that many leaders from Samajwadi Party are going to leave the party and join Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to take oaths as ministers as they are upset with Yadav.

"What happened in Maharashtra is going to be repeated in Uttar Pradesh. Many leaders from Samajwadi Party are going to leave the party and join the UP government to take oaths as ministers. SP MPs are upset with Akhilesh Yadav. They can't see their future in SP," he told news agency ANI.

"The reason for SP leaders to leave the party is that Akhilesh Yadav meets Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but he does not meet BSP chief Mayawati. Mayawati is a game changer in Uttar Pradesh. If Mayawati ji is ready I am willing to make an alliance with her party, Congress also wants the same. In 2024, we can see a completely new front," he added.

These comments came a day after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-BJP led Maharashtra government. As many as 37 MLAs have reportedly walked out of the NCP.

Amid the Maharashtra political crisis, the Congress party has announced to hold the second joint opposition meeting on July 17-18 in Bengaluru in a vow to strengthen opposition unity.