Jayant Patil resigns as Maha NCP-SP chief, Shashikant Shinde to take over

Former minister Shashikant Shinde was on Monday appointed as the new Maharashtra unit president of Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP). He replaced senior leader Jayant Patil who held the position for over seven years. The decision was taken in the state executive committee meeting of the party called to decide the new chief of the state. MLA Jayant Patil stepped down as the Maharashtra unit president of Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP). He as replaced by former minister Shashikant Shinde(Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

The change in the party leadership has come ahead of the crucial local body elections scheduled in the next few months. Once a Mathadi (headloaders) union leader, Shinde faces an uphill task to revive the party from the crushing defeat it faced in the state assembly elections in November last year.

After taking charge of the party’s state unit, Shinde announced a month-long statewide tour. The leadership change in the party comes two years after a vertical split which broke the party into two factions. Majority of senior leaders chose to be with Ajit Pawar who has joined the BJP led Mahayuti government as an ally.

“In the next one month, I will tour the entire state and the young people who are keen to serve Maharashtra will be incorporated in the party. This will help in strengthening the party,” Shinde said in his first address after taking charge as the state president.

He also took a dig at the ruling parties and said that they were crushing the voices against them through various tactics. “Politics has changed now. In the past, the opposition used to raise issues and people vote out the ruling parties. Nowadays, the regime is misusing positions in power, luring legislators and misusing the authorities. I will raise awareness about this among the people,” he said.

Pawar approved Shinde’s name and directed former minister Anil Deshmukh to propose it. It was seconded by Shirur MP Amol Kolhe and former MLA Sunil Bhusara.

In his last address as state president, Patil, talking on speculations about him joining BJP, said, “I’m stepping away but not leaving. I have taken a step back yet my goal remains firm. I was for Maharashtra yesterday and I still am today. Whether the name is there or not, the work will speak itself.”