Home / India News / JD(S) leader and ex-Karnataka minister K Amarnath Shetty dies at 80

JD(S) leader and ex-Karnataka minister K Amarnath Shetty dies at 80

K Amarnath Shetty was elected as an MLA from Moodbidri constituency in 1983, He had served as Tourism and later as Labour Minister in the Karnataka government.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:34 IST
Asian News International
Mangaluru
Former state minister and senior JD(S) leader Amarnath Shetty passed away in Mangaluru, today.
Former state minister and senior JD(S) leader Amarnath Shetty passed away in Mangaluru, today.(ANI Twitter)
         

Janata Dal (S) leader and former Karnataka Minister K Amarnath Shetty passed away at the age of 80 in Mangaluru on Monday morning.

Shetty, a trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF), had joined politics in 1965 and went on to become the President of Paladka Panchayat in Karkala Taluk.

In 1983, he was elected as an MLA from Moodbidri constituency and was re-elected again in the same constituency in 1987 and 1994. He had served as Tourism and later as Labour Minister in the Karnataka government.

