JD(U) distances itself from Prashant Kishor’s activities in Bengal

The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday distanced itself from party vice-president Prashant Kishor’s decision to help West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The JD(U) has no connection with Kishor’s professional firm. Nobody questioned when he (Kishor) worked for Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. The JD(U) wants Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) to lose West Bengal,” said JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi after the national executive meeting here.

While Kishor, a poll-strategist, accompanied Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the meeting, he did not offer any explanation. On Saturday, Nitish Kumar had stated that Kishor would explain the reason for his firm’s association with the Bengal CM.

“Kishor is doing well in the party in accordance with the role he has been assigned,” Tyagi said.

Many in the opposition had speculated that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not happy with Kishor’s intervention in West Bengal to help TMC, as the saffron party is set to contest against Banerjee in the assembly elections in 2021.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 00:03 IST