Nitish Kumar takes over as JD(U) chief after Lalan Singh quits top party post

Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh has offered to quit the post at the national executive meeting in New Delhi, according to people familiar with the development. JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha said that the party's national executive requested Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to take over the charge in the larger interest of the party and nation. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and JD(U) chief Lalan Singh convene the party's national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.(PTI)

The key meeting kicked off today in New Delhi amid swirling rumours that Lalan Singh will step down from the top post to make way for Kumar's return.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The decisions taken by the executive will be ratified at JD(U)'s national council meeting later in the day.

Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, "There will national executive meeting of JD(U). If they accept our proposal then Nitish Kumar will be the party president. Lalan Singh told CM Nitish Kumar that he will be busy with elections, so he wants to hand over the post of party president to him and Nitish Kumar accepted it."

Kumar earlier maintained that key meetings in the national capital were routine annual exercises.

"These meetings take place every year. It’s normal…there is nothing specific at all. These are routine meetings”, the chief minister told reporters in Patna on Thursday.

Singh reaffirmed that Nitish Kumar was the leader of the party and claimed that the rumours about his future and his differences with Nitish Kumar were being spread at the BJP’s instance. “If I have to resign, I will call you (media persons), and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft,” Singh said sarcastically.

“Nitish Kumar is the leader of our party. Janata Dal (United) is united and it will remain the same. If I have to resign, I will consult you,” he said.

Choudhary had also initially dismissed the reports of Singh's impending exit.

When asked whether he'll be the next party president, a surprised Choudhary said, "You are the first person telling me this."

"Currently, Lalan Singh is the Janata Dal(United) national president. If he's the national chief, then why would such a thing come up? He's working fine."

Before the meeting, senior party leader KC Tyagi, who was present at the national executive meeting, said the meeting would be a regular one where alliance dynamics in states would also be discussed.

“Today, JD(U) national executive meeting will take place wherein discussions will be held on the current political scenario and financial environment of the country...and on seat sharing to target other states as well,” KC Tyagi said.

JD(U) is a key member of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc that has been formed to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Political circles were abuzz with speculation that Nitish was unhappy with Singh for not “coordinating effectively” with the members of the INDIA bloc on a bigger role for the Bihar chief minister at the national level ahead of next year’s general elections.

Kumar’s taking over the party command is seen as a strong message to INDIA leaders and to Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He is known as a hard bargainer and seat-sharing exercise would not be an easy task in Grand Alliance.

(With inputs from Vijay Swaroop)