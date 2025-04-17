JEE Mains 2025 final answer key released, taken down by NTA within an hour

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday briefly released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 (Paper 1 - B.E./B.Tech), but the document was taken down from the official website within an hour, sparking confusion among aspirants. Aspirants standing in queue before appearing in the JEE Mains exam at an examination centre at Pataliputra in Patna.(HT Photo)

Candidates across the country have been anxiously awaiting results for Session 2 of JEE Main 2025, which determines eligibility for the prestigious IITS, NITS, and other top engineering colleges.

The move came amid reports that the agency has been receiving complaints about several errors reported in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains.

The controversy stems from students of Rajasthan's Kota, the country's JEE coaching capital, noting several errors in the questions after the release of provisional answer keys, question paper and response sheets on April 11.

The students have flagged at least nine disputed questions in physics, chemistry and mathematics papers. Expert reviews from leading institutes also back these claims.

NTA's response to ‘errors’ claim

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday said that engineering aspirants should wait for the final JEE-Main answer keys and not jump to any conclusions about errors in the provisional keys.

"The NTA has always followed a transparent examination process, which allows candidates to view their recorded responses as soon as the provisional answer keys are released. The NTA considers every challenge to the provisional Answer Key with utmost seriousness.

"The answer key challenge process is a key part of ensuring a fair and reliable system for all candidates. The purpose of the 'answer key challenge' process is to remove any anomaly and ensure fairness," the NTA said.

However, the agency removed the final answer within an hour after releasing it on Thursday.