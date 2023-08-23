Jeff Bezos wishes ISRO ‘good luck’ for Chandrayaan-3: 'Rooting for India!'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Wednesday sent out his best wishes for India's Chandrayaan-3 exploration project to Moon, saying he was ‘rooting' for the country. Jeff Bezos (File Photo/AP)

"Rooting for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3!' Bezos wrote on Meta Platforms' (earlier Facebook) newly-launched social network, Threads. The world's third richest person was responding to a post from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) regarding the lunar mission.

It must be noted that Bezos himself is a space enthusiast, and owns the aerospace company Blue Origin. In July 2021, the former Amazon CEO was among four crew members, including his brother Mark, who travelled to space in Blue Origin's maiden crewed mission.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the world's richest person who founded and owns SpaceX, also shared his opinion on Chandrayaan-3.

“Good for India (Indian flag)!” Musk wrote on X, the former Twitter, which he acquired in October last year. He was reacting to a post comparing the budget of Chandrayaan-3 (reportedly $75 million; approx. ₹620 crore) with that of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster, Interstellar ($165 million; approx. ₹1364 crore).

Chandrayaan-3 landing time

ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 14; the mission's landing module, comprising of a lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyaan), is scheduled to make soft-landing at the lunar surface at 6:04 pm IST on Wednesday, 19 minutes after beginning its descent.

Till now, only the United States, Russia and China have achieved soft-landing on the Moon. Also, after the recent failure of Russia's Luna 25, Chandrayaan-3 has the opportunity to become the first mission to reach the Moon's South Pole, its intended destination.

