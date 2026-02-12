JeM linked to Red Fort attack: UNSC report

The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was linked to a suspected suicide car bombing near the Red Fort in New Delhi last November that occurred about a month after JeM chief Masood Azhar announced the creation of women-only wing of the terror group, according to a new UN Security Council report. Police personnel stand beside charred vehicles at the blast site after an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi. (AFP)

The biannual report from the Security Council’s monitoring team for sanctions on al-Qaeda and Islamic State, made public this week, said JeM was “reported to be linked to an attack on the Red Fort in New Delhi on 9 November that killed 15 people”.

The report from the sanctions monitoring team noted that Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist, had on October 8 last year “formally announced the establishment of a women-only wing, Jamaat ul-Muminat (not listed), which was aimed at supporting terrorist attacks”. It further noted that one UN member state had noted that JeM had “claimed responsibility for a series of attacks”.

The report also stated that another UN member state reported that JeM “was defunct”. While the report doesn’t identify individual member states, this appeared to be a reference to Pakistan, whose government has contended for many years that groups such as JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are “defunct” as they have been banned under domestic anti-terror laws.

The report also pointed out that it was reported on July 28, 2025, that “three individuals allegedly involved in the attack perpetrated in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, were killed”.

The terror attack in Pahalgam last April, carried out by LeT proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), killed 26 civilians. India subsequently targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan in May in retaliation for the attack, triggering an intense four-day conflict.

The 1267 Sanctions Committee monitors sanctions on al-Qaeda, Islamic State and their affiliates. LeT and JeM are included under the purview of the committee because of their links to al-Qaeda dating back to the 1990s.