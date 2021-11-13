Home / India News / Jhansi bound super fast train catches fire, all safe
Jhansi bound super fast train catches fire, all safe

There was smoke due to jamming of the break block. Train was stopped at Asaoti railway station between Hazrat Nizamuddin — Palwal section
A railway official said smoke was observed coming out of the train by the station master and hence the train was made to halt. (AFP Photo/Representative use)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 09:59 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi

An air conditioned coach of Jhansi bound 04062 Taj Super Fast (SF) Express caught minor fire shortly after it departed from New Delhi railway station on Saturday morning, railway officials said.

The Taj Super Fast Express departed from New Delhi at 6.56 am and the incident took place at 7.40 am at Asaoti railway station in Haryana after it had covered about 50 kms of its journey.

A railway official said, “Smoke was observed by the station master and hence the train was made to halt.”

Deepak Kumar, chief public relation officer (CPRO) Northern Railway said, “There was smoke due to jamming of the break block. Train was stopped at Asaoti railway station between Hazrat Nizamuddin — Palwal section. The fire was extinguished and all passengers are safe.”

Officials confirmed that the train departed at 8.30 am from Asaoti station after thorough technical checks were performed.

