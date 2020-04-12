e-paper
Home / India News / Jharkhand crowd violates lockdown to protest burial of coronavirus victim

Jharkhand crowd violates lockdown to protest burial of coronavirus victim

Tension gripped Ranchi after crowds assembled on road over alleged burial of a coronavirus victim.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Tension reported in Jharkhand after people took to the streets protesting over burial of a coronavirus victim.
Tension reported in Jharkhand after people took to the streets protesting over burial of a coronavirus victim.(ANI Photo)
         

Jharkhand residents in Ranchi took to the streets in large numbers on Sunday to oppose the burial of a coronavirus victim in one of the local graveyards fearing it may lead to the deadly Covid-19 virus’s spread, reported a news agency.

According to the reports the crowd violated the lockdown norms in large numbers to gather near the Ratu Road Graveyard despite police’s assurance that no corona casualty will be buried there.

“We assured people that body of Covid-19 patient will not be brought here, still they are protesting & not following lockdown norms,” a police official quoted by ANI said.

Jharkhand has seen two deaths due to coronavirus and witnessed 17 positive cases so far.

The police officer added that all the gates of the graveyard had been closed but the crowd was still not convinced. He added that police will have to resort to booking the violators if the situation didn’t improve.

“Also, we’ve closed all gates of the graveyard. Still, if they continue to create ruckus FIR will be filed against violators,” said AP Dung, Traffic SP Ranchi.

For all latest stories on coronavirus

In another related incident, the Ranchi district administration is reported to have completely sealed the Hindpiri area after declaring it a containment zone. Eight positive coronavirus cases were from the area.

India has a total of 8,447 positive cases including 273 deaths, as per the health ministry data.

Click here for live and latest updates on Coronavirus

