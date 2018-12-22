Jharkhand farmers to get yearly aid of Rs 5,000 per acre

Jharkhand farmers will get annual incentive of Rs 5,000 per acre land during Kharif season from the next financial year under a new scheme Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana (MMKAY), chief minister Raghubar Das announced Friday.

Addressing mediapersons, Das said a provision in this regard would be included in the budget for 2019-20 fiscal and around 22.76 lakh small and marginal farmers, would be covered under the scheme. “These states waiving loans of farmers are spending maximum ~600 crore, while we have decided to spend over ~2,200 crore to make farmers financially strong,” Das said.

The state government’s decision comes close on the heels of the newly formed Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh waiving off loans of farmers in their respective states.

