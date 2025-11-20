Ranchi, Jharkhand government’s flagship outreach programme that aims at resolving public grievances on the spot will be launched from November 21, an official said on Thursday. Jharkhand govt’s outreach prog to resolve grievances on spot to begin on Friday

The programme, 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' will conclude on December 15, he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to inaugurate the programme from Jharkhand’s Palamu district.

Camps will be organised at the panchayat levels in rural areas and ward levels in town areas.

District-level events under the programme will also be held on certain dates, according to a letter sent to all deputy commissioners of the districts.

The programme aims to ensure that no eligible person in the state is left without benefits, which are being provided by the government, the official said.

The government will focus on providing benefits of various welfare schemes such as 'Abua Swasth Suraksha Yojana', 'Abua Awas Yojana', 'Savitribai Phule Khisori Samriddhi Yojana', Guruji Students Credit Card, universal pension scheme, livestock development programme, Kisan Credit Card and others.

In Ranchi district, the camps under the ‘government at doorstep’ programme will also be organised across 305 panchayats and all 53 wards under the Ranchi Municipal Corporation , deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said.

“The process of receiving applications related to public welfare schemes will be carried out in a planned and systematic manner by organising camps at the panchayat and ward levels,” the Ranchi DC said.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to carry required documents such as Aadhaar and Voter ID cards, bank passbook or any other identity proof to avail benefits under the programme.

The Jharkhand CM had first launched the programme on November 15, 2021, by holding camps for beneficiaries at the panchayat level.

The initiative aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

In 2021, a total of 6,867 camps were organised and around 35.95 lakh applications were received.

Altogether 5,696 camps were held, and around 55.44 lakh applications were generated the next year.

In the third phase in 2023, a total of 5,496 camps were organised and around 58.26 lakh applications were received.

The programme had also been organised in September 2024, another official said.

