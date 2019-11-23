‘Jiska Governor uski...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s dig on BJP’s Maharashtra stunner

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 21:38 IST

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP and Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari over the striking turn of events in Maharashtra that upset the plans of Sena-NCP-Congress combine to form a government in the financial capital of the country.

“Ab to lagta hai ki, jiska Governor uski Sarkar,” the Samajwadi leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Friday, Governor Koshyari cancelled his trip to attend the annual Governors’ conference in Delhi, while the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress were thrashing out the modalities of government formation in the state. Soon after their meeting, NCP chief Sharad Pawar communicated that Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray will helm the new Maharashtra government and will lead their Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

Early on Saturday, even as Uddhav Thackeray’s face was splashed across most newspapers, the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai was getting ready for swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and accompanying him was NCP’s Ajit Pawar, Sharad’s Pawar’s nephew.

The President’s rule was revoked at 5:47 in the morning and two hours later the oath-taking ceremony was being conducted.

Maharashtra was placed under the president’s rule on November 12 after none of the political parties could muster the required numbers to form a government.

A senior BJP functionary said Governor Koshyari was informed about the developments late at night by Ajit Pawar himself and a report was immediately conveyed to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that his nephew Ajit Pawar had acted on his own.

The new partners have moved the Supreme Court questioning Governor Koshyari’s “brazen action” in inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form government.

“It is not understood as to what was the hurry and/or the hot haste to revoke President’s Rule at 5:47 am and administer oath at around 8:00 am barely two and a half hours later. The Hon’ble Governor was duty bound to study the claim if any made by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, moreso when admittedly the previous night all the three political parties commanding a strength of 154 MLAs had categorically stated that they will be staking claim to form the Government,” said the petitioners.

The petitioners questioned “hot haste” behind the move and also wanted to know as to how did the governor arrived at the decision to invite the BJP leader when the parties had already formalised their alliance last evening.